First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 79.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIRR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
