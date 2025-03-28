First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 79.0% increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

