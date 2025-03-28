Q1 EPS Estimate for CSG Systems International Cut by Analyst

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSGS. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.3 %

CSGS opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSG Systems International

In other news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

