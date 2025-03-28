First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $25.97.
