First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

