First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI opened at $47.47 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.