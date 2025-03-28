First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
FMHI opened at $47.47 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
