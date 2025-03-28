Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for CVE:NOU FY2024 Earnings

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of NOU stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.