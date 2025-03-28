HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ATOS

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

ATOS stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

