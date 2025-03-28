B. Riley Forecasts Higher Earnings for GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCT Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Shares of NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.16. GCT Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

