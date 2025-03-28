Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the February 28th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,552. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

