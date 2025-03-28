Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the February 28th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,552. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.
About Helios Towers
