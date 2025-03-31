Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.86 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

