Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 222 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.
Xylem Stock Performance
NYSE:XYL opened at $119.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
