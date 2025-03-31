Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 222 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.