Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Airgain worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,255. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airgain



Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

