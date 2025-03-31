Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG
Republic Services Price Performance
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $241.09.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
