Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $64.77 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

