Norges Bank Makes New $192.28 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,537,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.