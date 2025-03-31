Norges Bank Makes New $192.28 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,537,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,284,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
