Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

