Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Health Care ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.