Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

