Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.43 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,564,000 after buying an additional 1,897,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 780,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 695,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.