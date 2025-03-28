Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

