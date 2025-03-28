First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEM opened at $23.24 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

