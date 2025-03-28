ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance

SIXL opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

