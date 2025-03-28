ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Price Performance
SIXL opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
