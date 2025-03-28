Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 155.3% in March

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
HBANM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,878. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
