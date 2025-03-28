Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 155.3% in March

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

HBANM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,878. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

