Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $18.03. Valhi shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 2,115 shares trading hands.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valhi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 234,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

