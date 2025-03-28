TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stake Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $32,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 321,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

