Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $38.92 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vontier were worth $38,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

