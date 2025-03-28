iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Free Report) by 872.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

