Short Interest in Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Grows By 91.2%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nvni Group Stock Performance

NVNI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Nvni Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nvni Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

