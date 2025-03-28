Weik Capital Management Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

