Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

