IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.33). Approximately 94,707,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,288% from the average daily volume of 6,822,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.10 ($2.37).

IWG Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.39%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

About IWG

IWG declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.