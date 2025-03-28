IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.33). Approximately 94,707,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,288% from the average daily volume of 6,822,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.10 ($2.37).
IWG Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.
IWG Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.39%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.
About IWG
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.