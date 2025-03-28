Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

