Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.70 ($2.04). Approximately 121,404,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,202% from the average daily volume of 9,322,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.70 ($2.03).

Quilter Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts forecast that Quilter plc will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.44%.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

