Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.70 ($2.04). Approximately 121,404,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,202% from the average daily volume of 9,322,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.70 ($2.03).
Quilter Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts forecast that Quilter plc will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quilter Increases Dividend
About Quilter
Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.