Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,877 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

