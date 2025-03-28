iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Announces $0.10 Dividend

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE IH opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

