Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expands By 126.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

