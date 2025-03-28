Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Price

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.74% from the company’s current price.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

