Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. Citigroup lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
