InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Up 110.5% in March

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.