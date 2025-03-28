IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of IceCure Medical worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

