IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
ICCM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
