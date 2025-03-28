TD Securities Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

