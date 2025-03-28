Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,846 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

