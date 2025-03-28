Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average of $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

