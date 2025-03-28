NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,414.24. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

