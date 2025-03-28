UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $366.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 718.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

