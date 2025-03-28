CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $52,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $366.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
