Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Nephros stock remained flat at $1.67 on Friday. 8,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 3.98% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

