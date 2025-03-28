Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – March 25th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and Bit Origin are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are either directly involved in digital currencies—such as cryptocurrency mining, trading platforms, or blockchain technology—or provide ancillary services that support the crypto ecosystem. The performance of these stocks is often closely linked to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, merging traditional equity investing with emerging digital asset trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 25,118,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,947. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,462,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,041,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $505.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 2,873,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 23,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.91 million, a PE ratio of 400.70 and a beta of 3.04.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,513,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

