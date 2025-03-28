American Century Companies Inc. Has $47.62 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $47,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.