Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE PSA opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.08. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a twelve month low of C$50.00 and a twelve month high of C$50.22.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
