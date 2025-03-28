Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Decreases By 43.2%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 217,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

DXJS stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.