Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $77.08 Average PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

